Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) 2017 Telugu Medium recruitment final result on April 4th, 2019. Candidates who had appear for the OMR exam and document verification round can check the official website, tspsc.gov.in, to access the final result.

A total number of 3,375 candidates have been provisionally selected for the appointment of SGTs. Result of seven candidates has been withheld on the ground of misconduct towards the Chairman and Members of the Commission. Disciplinary action will be initiated against these candidates.

How to check TSPSC SGT 2017 final result:

Visit the TSPSC official website home page. Click on the link for SGT 2017 result under ‘Latest News’ section. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result page. The PDF will contain roll number of all the candidates who have been provisionally selected.

TSPSC had released the recruitment notification for the SGT vacancies on October 21st, 2017. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 3786 vacancies and involved an OMR-based examination and a document verification round.