Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has been accepting applications for TNTET or Teachers Eligiblity Test 2019 since March 15th and today is the last day to apply to participate in the examination. All the candidates are suggested to fulfill the application process by today, April 5th, at trb.tn.nic.in.

TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

All the interested candidates must have finished either a Diploma or Bachelor course in teacher education to be eligible to apply. General candidates must have achieved at least 50% marks, with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories.

How to apply for TNTET 2019 examination:

1. Visit the TNTRB official website.

2. Click on the link for TNTET 2019 available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where notification link and application link will be available. Candidates can go through the notification before applying.

4. Click on TNTET 2019 application link.

5. Click on ‘Registration’ button available on the top right corner.

6. Go through to registration process to generate log-in credentials.

7. Use the credentials to login and complete the application process.

8. Submitted application can be printed out for future reference.

The Hindu on Tuesday reported that a plea has been filed at Madurai bench of Madras High Court seeking to quash the TNTET 2019 notification. The minimum marks to appear for the TET exam has been increased for Backward classes from 40% to 45% this year. The litigant says that this will deny many candidates from backward classes to apply for the exam.