Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the state merit list for the NEET MDS 2019. All the candidates who have applied for admissions for PG courses in Medicine in the state can check the merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org.

A total number of 1,158 candidates have been placed on the merit list. The Merit list was prepared based on the scores of candidates who had appeared for the NEET PG 2019 examination.

The merit list will be used for admissions to Post Graduate Degree Courses in Government, Corporation, Unaided Private, Unaided Minority Medical And Dental Colleges in the state but will exclude All India quota seats and In‐service Quota seats in academic year 2019‐20.

How to check Maharashtra NEET 2019 MDS merit list: