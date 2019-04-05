Jet Airways lenders to invite bids for stake sale

  • The process of invitation of bid is scheduled to begin from April 6th.
  • All the entities must submit their bid by April 9th according to the statement issued by the lenders.
  • Earlier in March the founder and Naresh Goyal and his wife resigned from the board of the debt-ridden company.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad, Kerala

  • Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi while filing the nomination.
  • He then started his campaign for the Lok Sabha seat with a road show.
  • He is also contesting the Lok Sabha election from Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Brexit deadline extension gets approval of parliament

  • The proposal to extend Brexit deadline was extended by a margin of one vote, 313 versus 313.
  • Earlier, PM May had met opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn from Labour Party to break the deadline on the matter.
  • The deadline was earlier extended from March 29th to April 12th. The quantum of extension after April 12th will be decided by the Parliament.

Narendra Modi biopic misses release date

  • The producer of the film confirmed that the film will not be released on April 5th.
  • The movie has not received an censor certificate which is one of the main reasons for the delay.
  • The movie which will cover the life of Modi from childhood to 2014 will now be releasing on April 12th.