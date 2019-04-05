current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: April 5th, 2019
Jet Airways lenders to invite bids for stake sale
- The process of invitation of bid is scheduled to begin from April 6th.
- All the entities must submit their bid by April 9th according to the statement issued by the lenders.
- Earlier in March the founder and Naresh Goyal and his wife resigned from the board of the debt-ridden company.
Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad, Kerala
- Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi while filing the nomination.
- He then started his campaign for the Lok Sabha seat with a road show.
- He is also contesting the Lok Sabha election from Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Brexit deadline extension gets approval of parliament
- The proposal to extend Brexit deadline was extended by a margin of one vote, 313 versus 313.
- Earlier, PM May had met opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn from Labour Party to break the deadline on the matter.
- The deadline was earlier extended from March 29th to April 12th. The quantum of extension after April 12th will be decided by the Parliament.
Narendra Modi biopic misses release date
- The producer of the film confirmed that the film will not be released on April 5th.
- The movie has not received an censor certificate which is one of the main reasons for the delay.
- The movie which will cover the life of Modi from childhood to 2014 will now be releasing on April 12th.