Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the entrance exam notification for admissions to B.Ed. and D.El.Ed courses today, April 5th. Candidates interested in taking admissions to these courses in the state need to appear for the entrance exam scheduled to be conducted on June 7th, 2019.

The application process for appearing in the exam has been initiated and all interested candidates need to apply for the exam at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The last day to apply for the pre-B.Ed and pre-D.El.Ed examination is April 28th, 2019. The admit card for the exam will be released on June 1st, 2019.

The exam will be conducted on June 7th in two sessions. The pre-B.Ed. exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.15 am and the pre-D.El.Ed exam will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.15 pm. The examination will be conducted at 27 districts in the state.

How to apply for pre-B.Ed/D.El.Ed 2019 exam:

Visit the CG Vyapam official website. Click on the link to apply for pre-B.Ed/pre-D.El.Ed examination on the home page. The page for entrance exam will open which will have the links to apply for the exam. Click on the link and go through the application process and submit the application. Once submitted, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The official notification and syllabus for the both the exams can be found in the entrance exam page. Candidates can also access the official notification through the direct links for pre-B.Ed. and pre-D.El.Ed. The candidates are advised to go through the notification for more details on exam pattern, reservation policy, and application process among other details.