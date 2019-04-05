Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the Civil Services 2018 examination today, April 05, 2019. A total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment according to the UPSC notification of which 180 candidates are recommended for IAS, 30 for IFS, 150 for IPS, and 384 for Central Services Group A, and 68 for Group B Services.

Kanishak Kataria has topped the merit list for the Civil Services exam 2018. The second and third place has been bagged by Akshat Jain and Junaid Ahmad, respectively. The notification for the result which has the merit list can be accessed in this direct link.

Of the 759 candidates recommended, 361 are from general category, 209 from OBC, 128 from SC and 61 from ST. A total number of 106 candidates have been placed in the consolidated reserved list. Apart from this, 109 candidates have been given provisional recommendations. The result PDF has roll number of all such candidates.

The UPSC conducts Civil Services exam annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. The 2018 Civil Services exam was conducted for 782 vacancies of which 27 vacancies were reserved for P.H category, that is, 07 vacancies for LDCP, 08 posts for B/LV and 12 vacancies for H.I..