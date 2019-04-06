Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the 2019 10th class board exam result today at 1 pm, April 6th, 2019. The students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at BSEB results website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from this website, the results are also available at Indiaresults.com. The link for India Results Bihar 10th page is in this link.

The overall pass percentage has reached the record high of 80.73 percent for 2019. Around 13.2 lakh students (13,20,036) students cleared the examination which includes a total of 6,83,990 boys and 6,36,046 girls students, the reports Indian Express.

Times of India reports that Savan Raj Bharati has topped the exam with 97.2% and the second rank has been secured by Ronit Raj who managed to secure 96.6%. The third position was bagged by Priyanshu Raj with 96.2%.

How to check Bihar 2019 BSEB 10th class result:

Log in to the BSEB Indiaresults 10th result direct link. Enter the the roll code or roll number and click on Find Results.

The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

Around 16.6 lakh students had participated in the Bihar 10th class 2019 board examination. The exam was conducted in the month of February in 1,418 centres. This year the board had taken strict measures to curb cheating during the exam.

The result has been declared in record time this year. In 2018, the BSEB had declared the result for 10th class result on June 26th, 2018. Bihar 10th board 2018 students secured a pass percentage of 68.89% in the 2018 BSEB 10th exam.