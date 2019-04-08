Samsung India is here with another budget smartphone offering for the Indian audience. The new handset is from Samsung’s Galaxy A series and the phone will go on sale in India for the first time today, via multiple platforms. The Galaxy A20 budget smartphone from the South Korean consumer electronics giant joins other offerings in the 2019 Galaxy A-series lineup.

The notable highlight of the new smartphone include its 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging over USB Type-C, apart from its Super AMOLED Infinity-V Display. The phone was launched last week in India, NDTV Gadgets report mentions while adding that it will be retailed via Samsung online store, the Samsung Opera House, major e-commerce sites, as well as retail stores. However, none of the above mentioned sites have been updated with the information about the new phone.

As for the important part of any budget phone which is the pricing, the Galaxy A20 has been priced at Rs. 12,490 and it will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour variants. The phone will be competing with the likes of Redmi Note 7 and Realme U1 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A20 runs on Android 9 Pie with the company’s One UI. It sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch that follows the company’s Infinity-V Display design. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC. The Galaxy A20 will be released in a single storage configuration with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, it packs a dual rear camera setup which houses a primary 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens with fixed focus. Additionally, the smartphone packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.