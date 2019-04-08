UP B.Ed. Entrance exam admit card released; check at upbed2019.in
The MJPRU will conduct the UP B.Ed Entrance exam on April 15th, 2019 in two sessions.
Uttar Pardesh B.Ed 2019 Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) admit card has been released today, April 8th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website, upbed2019.in and mjpru.ac.in
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilakhand University will be conducting the UP B.Ed. Entrance exam in 2019. The exam will be conducted on April 15th, 2019 in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
The candidates are supposed to stick a photo uploaded in the application form to the admit card and bring it to the centre mentioned on the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. The detailed rules and regulations on admit card can be found in this direct link.
How to download UP B.Ed. 2019 admit card:
- Visit the UP B.Ed 2019 official website.
- Click on the link at the top for UP B.Ed JEE Form and Candidate Login.
- At the bottom, click on the link to for ‘Download Admit Card’.
- Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the log-in page to download the admit card.
- A new page will open where candidates can enter the User ID and Password and click on ‘Login’.
- The admit card can downloaded and printed out from the page.