Uttar Pardesh B.Ed 2019 Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) admit card has been released today, April 8th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website, upbed2019.in and mjpru.ac.in

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilakhand University will be conducting the UP B.Ed. Entrance exam in 2019. The exam will be conducted on April 15th, 2019 in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The candidates are supposed to stick a photo uploaded in the application form to the admit card and bring it to the centre mentioned on the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. The detailed rules and regulations on admit card can be found in this direct link.

How to download UP B.Ed. 2019 admit card: