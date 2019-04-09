Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to check your name on electoral rolls
You can use your EPIC number to look for your name on the NVSP Electoral Search website.
The Lok Sabha elections 2019 commence on the 11th of April. If you’re a voter ID card holder, you can check if your name is on the electoral rolls online through the National Voters Services Portal Electoral Search website.
You can check your name on the list by visiting the National Voters Services Portal using your EPIC number or entering your details such as name, age, assembly constituency etc. In some cases your name may be missing due to a spelling error, hence it is best to use your EPIC number to search for your name online.
How to check your name on the voters list online:
- Go to the NVSP Electoral Search website
- Click on Search by Details
- Enter all details including your name, gender, age, constituency etc. as required. Enter the captcha code and click on Search.
- If you see a result in the area below the Search button, that means your name is on the voter list.
If you have an EPIC number, check your name on the voter list using the following steps:
- Go to the NVSP Electoral Search page
- Click on Search by EPIC No.
- Enter your EPIC number, select the state, and enter the code you see on the image and click on Search.
- If your name is on electoral rolls, you will be able to see it below the Search button.