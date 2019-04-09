The Lok Sabha elections 2019 commence on the 11th of April. If you’re a voter ID card holder, you can check if your name is on the electoral rolls online through the National Voters Services Portal Electoral Search website.

You can check your name on the list by visiting the National Voters Services Portal using your EPIC number or entering your details such as name, age, assembly constituency etc. In some cases your name may be missing due to a spelling error, hence it is best to use your EPIC number to search for your name online.

How to check your name on the voters list online:

Go to the NVSP Electoral Search website

Click on Search by Details

Enter all details including your name, gender, age, constituency etc. as required. Enter the captcha code and click on Search.

If you see a result in the area below the Search button, that means your name is on the voter list.

If you have an EPIC number, check your name on the voter list using the following steps: