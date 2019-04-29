As the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections proceed, Indian citizens are participating in the seven phases of polling across the country. These elections will decide which national political party will be governing the country for the next five years. Here’s a short guide on how to locate your polling booth, how to find your name on the voter list and more.

How to vote:

Carry your voter ID card, voter slip along with a photo identity proof with you when you go to vote.

At the polling booth, the booth officials will check your name on the voter list from your slip and cross check it with your voter ID card and your photo ID proof.

A second polling official will ink your finger, and take your signature on a register.

Deposit the slip with the third polling official, show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.

Press the ballot button adjacent to the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the candidate serial number, name and symbol will be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.

How to check your polling booth online:

Visit National Voters’ Services Portal (NSVP).

On the right hand side under Citizen Information, click on Know Your > Booth, AC and PC

Enter the details required, such as name, father’s name, age, state, district, assembly constituency and click on search

Alternately, you can also simply enter your Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number and select your state directly to find your polling booth

How to check your name on the voters list online:

Visit the NVSP Electoral Search website.

Click on Search by Details

Enter all details including your name, gender, age, constituency etc. as required. Enter the captcha code and click on Search.

If you see a result in the area below the Search button, that means your name is on the voter list.

If you have an EPIC number, check your name on the voter list using the following steps: