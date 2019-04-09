US Judge blocks Trump policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico
A federal judge blocked President Trump’s policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico to wait out the processing of their cases, saying the Department of Homeland Security had overstepped its authority.
Rights groups welcomed the ruling on Monday, saying the return policy known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) failed to provide adequate safeguards to protect asylum seekers from persecution.
Why MDP’s victory in Maldives elections is good news for India
Mohamed Nasheed’s party MDP’s sweeping victory in Maldives parliamentary elections is good news for India. After President Ibrahim Solih won the Presidential elections, India was quick to welcome the results.
With the Nasheed-Solih duo being critical of China’s policies, New Delhi will try to maximise its diplomatic leverage with the new Male.
With $79 billion in 2018, India tops global remittances list: World Bank
India retained its position as the world’s top recipient of remittances with overseas Indians sending a whopping $79 billion back home in 2018, the World Bank said in a report on Monday.
India was followed by China ($67 billion), Mexico ($36 billion), the Philippines ($34 billion), and Egypt ($29 billion), the global lender said.
Candida Auris: A fungus that’s killing the world quietly
A deadly, drug-resistant fungus is infecting patients in hospitals and nursing homes around the world. The fungus seems to have emerged in several locations at once, not from a single source.
The germ, a fungus called Candida auris, preys on people with weakened immune systems, and it is quietly spreading across the globe.
Typically, Candida auris infections occur after a patient has been in a healthcare facility for several weeks, according to a report in Forbes.