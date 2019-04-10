Tamil Nadu National Talent Search Exam (NTSE)2018 stage I results have been declared. Students who took part in the exam can check the result at the website, dge2.tn.nic.in. The students can feed in the necessary information to check the result.

The students who are declared as successful for the exam are now eligible for the stage 2 of the NTSE 2018 exam, the details of which will be released in the near future. The 2nd stage of the NTSE exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16th, 2019.

Tamil Nadu NTSE 2018 exam result can be accessed at the official website. Once the page opens, the students can feed the registration Number and Date of Birth in MM/DD/YYYY format and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

NTSE 2018 exam is conducted in November 2018. The NTSE exam is for class Xth students and Class XII students. Successful students will be provided scholarship for the future studies which will include Rs. 1250 month for class 10th and Rs. 2000 monthly for 12th.