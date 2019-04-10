Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released provisional answer keys for the Senior Teacher Grade 2 (Sanskrit Education) competitive exam 2018 on its website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination was conducted for various subjects and candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer keys for their specific subject from the RPSC website.

The exam was conducted for Math, Social Science, Science and General Knowledge for Tribal sub plans area and non Tribal sub plans area. Answer keys for both are available on the RPSC website under the answer keys section and can be directly from this link here. TSP are the villages of Rajasthan which contain more than 50% population of tribal people.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the answer keys as they are provisional. In case of any objections over the answers, candidates have the opportunity to raise them with the commission from April 10th to April 12th till midnight. The objections can be submitted via online mode only on the SSO portal. The link for raising the objections will be activated on April 10th and candidates will have to login and raise their objections by paying Rs 100 per request.

Objections need to be submitted only in the prescribed format given by the commission. In case of defaulting on fee payment or sending objections via any other mode, will not be considered by the commission.