The hall ticket for the 2019 5-year Integrated MAH-LLB entrance examination has been released today, April 10th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of the MAH-LLB website, cetcell.mahacet.org/MAH-LLB-(5-Years)-CET-2019

The website states that the hall ticket has been issued and the link to download it has been activated; however, the link for the hall ticket is showing an error message of ‘Invalid Access’. Hopefully, the website will update the link soon and the hall ticket should be available for download.

The entrance exam for admissions to colleges providing the 5-year integrated LLB courses will be conducted on April 21st, 2019. The candidates can access the detailed syllabus and the exam pattern for the exam in this link.

How to download MAH-LLB entrance exam hall ticket:

Visit the official MAH-LLB entrance exam website. Click on the link for MAH-LLB hall ticket placed in the ‘Important Dates’ section under the ‘Links’ column. Enter the required details and press on ‘Login’. The Hall Ticket will be available for downloaded which can be printed out.

The result for the MAH-LLB 2019 5-year integrated course entrance exam will be released on May 13th, 2019 at 5.00 pm after which the counselling process will be initiated for admissions to various colleges.