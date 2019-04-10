Chhattisgarh Professional Education Board (PEB) has declared the first stage result for 2018 recruitment for High Court today, April 10th, 2019. The examinations for which the results were declared today included Software Engineer and Assistant Programmer (HCEP), Assistant Librarian (HCLB), and Assistant Registrar (IT) (HCRP).

The candidates who have participated in the above-mentioned examination can access their result at CG Vyapam’s official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Apart from the result, the final answer keys for all the examination were also released which can be accessed at the same website.

How to access CG PEB High Court 2018 recruitment exam result:

Visit the CG Vyapam official website. Click on the relevant link to access the result and/or final answer keys. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result for HCEP, HCLB, and HCRP. Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

The CGPEB had conducted the exam for the High Court recruitment in the months of December 2018 and January 2019. The notification for the exam was released in November 2018 and the application process went on from November 13th to December 2nd, 2018.