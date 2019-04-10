CG Vyapam has started accepting applications from candidates for various 2019 nursing courses entrance exams from April 9th, 2019. Candidates who are interested in seeking admissions for BSc and MSc Nursing and Post Basic Nursing courses in the state can apply to appear for the entrance exam at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The last day to apply to appear for the Nursing entrance exam is May 5th, 2019.

Chhattishgarh Professional Examination Board (PEB) will be conducting the entrance exam for BSc Nursing on June 16th, 2019, and the exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.15 pm at eight centres throughout the state.

The entrance exam for MSc Nursing and Post Basic Nursing will be conducted on June 23rd, 2019. The timing for MSc Nursing exam is 10.00 am to 12.15 pm and the Post Basic Nursing exam will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.15 pm. Both the exams will be conducted in Raipur and Bilaspur.

How to apply for CGPEB 2019 Nursing entrance exam:

Visit the CG PEB official website. Click on the link for relevant entrance exam on the home page. Go through the notification and brochure and get acquainted with the eligiblity criteria and applicaiton process. Click on the link to apply online and fulfill the application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can get all the information regarding the Chhattishgarh Nursing 2019 Entrance Examination at the respective pages of the exam. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link to access the pages for the BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, and Post Basic Nursing. The admit card for BSc Nursing exam will be released on June 10th and for the other two exams on June 18th.