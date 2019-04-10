Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today, April 10th, has released hall tickets for all the recruitment exams that will be conducted on April 17th, 2019. All the hall tickets can be accessed at the APPSC’s official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The exams for which hall tickets were released include Main Examination to the post of Assistant Electrical Inspector in A.P.Electrical Inspectorate Service, Main Examination to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in A.P. Transport Subordinate Service, and Main Examination to the post of Agriculture Officers.

The notification for all the examinations was released in November 2018 and the application process was conducted in the month of November and December at the official website. The details of the exam centre and examination timings will be given on the admit card and candidates are advised to follow all the instructions give on it.

How to download APPSC hall ticket: