Telangana State Model School (TSMS) has issued hall tickets for entrance exam admissions to all its schools today, April 10th, 2019. All the students who have registered to appear for the entrance exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, telanganams.cgg.gov.in

TSMS will be conducting the entrance exam on April 18th, 2019. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions for class VIth and for all the vacant seats from class VIIth to class Xth. The application process for the class 6th was conducted from January 28th to March 8th and for remaining classes from February 1st to March 8th, 2019.

How todownload TSMS 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the TSMS official website. Click on the link to download the hall ticket for the relevant entrance exam. Enter the Candidate ID/Reference ID and Date of Birth and click on ‘Go’. The hall ticket will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The students are suggested to go through the Model question paper to get acquainted with the exam. The exam will consist of 100 marks for 100 questions covering English, Mathematics, General Science, and Social Studies and Telugu depending on the class.