Gauhati University has declared the 5th-semester undergraduate result for various courses on April 10th, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, gauhati.ac.in.

The results for 5th Semester BA exam, 5th Semester BCom exam, and 5th Semester BSc exam have been uploaded on the website.

All the results declared are for students of batch which joined in 2016. The examination were conducted in the month of December-January and now the results have been declared.

How to check Gauhati UG exam result:

Visit the Guahati University official website. There is sliding ticker notification for the BA, BSc, BCom result on the home page. Click on that. Click on the link to check the result, preferably the left link. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result page. Click on the relevant course and enter the Roll Code and Roll Number and click on ‘Check Result’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference

The university set up in in 1948 and is situated in Guwahati Assam. The University has 14 departments and offers 14 courses in Humanities, 14 in Science and Technology, and 2 courses in Commerce and Management.