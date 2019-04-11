Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the Assistant Loco Pilot stage 3 exam, Aptitude Test, without providing any further details. RRB was scheduled to conduct the ALP stage 3 test on April 16 as reported earlier. However now the dedicated website for RRB ALP recruitment - rrbalp.digialm.com, has a warning note which reads, “The Aptitude Test for RRB ALP Stage 3, scheduled for 16-Apr-2019 has been postponed. A fresh date for this Aptitude Test will be announced shortly”.

While the note says fresh date will be announced shortly, no time frame has been provided by RRB as of yet. However that will be clear once RRB releases official notification announcing the latest development on RRB regional site. In fact the note on RRB ALP recruitment site further goes to add that a notice for the same will be published on official websites of RRBs on 11-Apr-2019.

Though no official notification was available on RRB regional sites at the time of publishing this article, we can expect a notice to be published by end of today. It must be recalled that RRB had released the results for stage 2 recruitment of ALP, Technician at RRB. The second stage Computer Based Test was conducted on January 21st, 22nd, 23rd and February 8th for the posts of ALP and Technicians and the final results were announced on April 5th.