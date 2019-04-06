Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released final result for second stage CBT and shortlisting status for next stage of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment. The results are available on all RRB regional websites and candidates can now view their individual scores and their shortlisting status for the upcoming Computer Based Aptitude Test. Candidates can check the score card from this direct link.

According to the official notification by RRB, the results link was activated at 11 pm on April 5th. Candidates can check their results by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. However, this facility will be available only up to April 16th.

The second stage Computer Based Test was conducted on Januart 21st, 22nd, 23rd and February 8th for the posts of ALP and Technicians and the provisional scores were declared on March 23rd. Total number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in for Aptitude test is eight times the revised vacancy notified on the official websites of RRBs.

Candidates must note that the Aptitude Test will be a Computer Based Aptitude Test to be held on April 16th. The Computer Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test.

The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician and Group D recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 for Group C and 62,990 positions. Later, the number of vacancies for Group C was increased to 64,037 positions