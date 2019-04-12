Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for the Assistant System Engineer and Assistant System Analyst for TN Information Technology Service and Assistant Agricultural Officer examination on April 11, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer keys at tnpsc.gov.in.

The candidates can also raise objection within 7 days of release the answer keys. The Commission had conducted the examination for both recruitment drive on April 7th, 2019. The answer keys for Paper I and Paper II for TNIT exam and Agriculture and General Studies for TN Agriculture Extension Subordinate Service Exam can be accessed.

How to check TNPSC answer keys:

Visit the TNPSC answer keys page. Click on the date link against the relevant exams under the ‘Tentative Answer Keys’ column. A new page will open where answer keys for all the subjects can be accessed. Links for raising objections can also be found on the page.

The notification for TN Information Technology recruitment was released on January 22nd, 2019 and the recruitment is being conducted for 36 Assistant System Engineer and 24 Assistant System Analyst. The recruitment notification for Assistant Agricultural Officer for 580 vacancies was released on January 27th, 2019.