The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) was expected to declare the results for the Scientific Officer 2019 exam or OCES/DGFS 2019 on April 11th. However, the ‘Important Dates’ section has been edited on the official website and now the result is expected to come out on April 16th, 2019.

Furthermore, the selection of interview slot now will be conducted from April 17th to April 21st, and the interviews have been rescheduled to be held from May 15th to June 15th. The list of finally selected candidates is expected to be released in the last week of June.

The candidates can check the result for OCES-DGFS examination at the official website, barconlineexam.in.

BARC had conducted the OCES-DGFS Scientific Officer exam from March 9th to March 15th, 2019 and the admit card for the same was released on February 17th, 2019.

The exam was conducted at 40 centres throughout the country to test candidates on specific engineering field. The final selection will be based on the exam scores and the GATE scores.

Once selected, the candidates have to go through a training module. After the completion of training, candidates are appointed at one of the nuclear establishments.

After the completion of 1-year OCEG training, candidates become Group C Scientific Officer and after the completion of 2-year DGFS, the candidates are appointed as Group A Scientific Officer.

How to check the 2019 BARC Scientific Officer result: