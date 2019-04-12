Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the answer keys for the exam conducted for the recruitment of Ancillary Constable on April 11th, 2019. The answer sheets are available from 8.00 pm and will be displayed until 8.00 pm of April 14th. The candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer keys at the official website, cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

The candidates can access the answer keys and also raise objection against them. The last day to submit objection against the answer keys is April 14th, 2019. Once logged-in candidates can access the answer keys and raise objection against them.

Howt ot access RPF Constable Ancillary answer keys:

Visit the RPF Ancillary Constable recruitment website. Click on the link for ‘View Answer Sheet’. A new page will open where candidates nee to feed their Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Login’ The answer keys will be displayed which can be printed if needed.

RPF had released the notification for the recruitment on January 1st, 2019 and the application went through the month of January. The preliminary examination for various groups was held in the month of February and March.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 798 vacancies. The candidates who clear the phase I of the exam will be eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round of the recruitment.