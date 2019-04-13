WBSCTE Engineering Diploma Odd semster exam results declared; check at webscte.co.in
The result for Diploma in Engineering 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester results were declared on April 12th, 2019.
WBSCTE has declared the Diploma in Engineering and Technology odd semester exam results on April 12th, 2019. The students who took the 1st semester, 3rd semester, and 5th semester exams can check the result at the official website, webscte.co.in.
The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTE) had conducted the Diploma in Engineering and Technology examination in the month of December 2018 and now the results have been declared.
How to check the WBSCTE Diploma exam results:
- Visit the WBSCTE official website.
- Click on the link to check the Diploma in Engineering and Technology result. There are multiple links available on the home page for the same. Click on any one of those links.
- Alternatively, click on this direct link to check the result.
- Enter the required details and click on ‘Check Result’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.