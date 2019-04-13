Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced multiple vacancies for two positions. The online application process is available through ORA website - upsconline.nic.in and the last date to submit online application is before 11.59 pm on May 2nd, 2019. There are total 51 vacancies that UPSC aims to fill through this recruitment drive and interested/eligible individuals are requested to apply as early as possible for the vacancies.

While there are 50 vacancies for Assistant Hydrogeologist, there is only one vacancy for the post of Director (Legal and Treaties). The eligibility criteria for both the vacancies, number of reserved vacancies, educational qualification, age limit and others have been mentioned in the official notification here. While the last day to submit the application is May 2nd, the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is up to 11:59 pm on May 3rd, 2019.

Date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidates are required to bring the printout of his/her online application along with other documents at UPSC shall be intimated separately, the commission said. Further the eligibility of all candidates in every respect shall be determined on the prescribed closing date for submission of online recruitment application.

UPSC vacancy for multiple posts Name of the post Vacancy Director (Legal and Treaties), Legal & Treaties Division, Ministry of External Affairs 1 Assistant Hydro-geologist, Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 50

Additionally, candidates are advised to fill their correct and active e-mail addresses in the online application as all correspondence will be made by the commission through e-mail only.