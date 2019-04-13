Maharashtra State Common entrance Exam for MCA 1st year admission results have been declared on April 12th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the MAH CET 2019 for MCA course can check the result at the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. A total number of 13,458 candidates had participated in the exam who can now check the result.

Anubhav Kandiyal topped the merit list by scoring 157 points. The second and third places were grabbed by Harman Singh (156 points) and Dayeeta Ganguly (153 points), respectively. The result was expected to be declared on April 15th but has been declared 3 days ahead of the schedule.

How to check MAH CET MCA 2019 entrance exam result:

Visit the MAH CET MCA 2019 official website. Click on the result link placed in the ‘Important Dates’ section under ‘Links’ column. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result. The result PDF will open which will detailed result for all the candidates who participated in the exam.

The MAH CET for MCA was conducted on March 23rd, 2019. The notification for the exam was released on January 15th, 2019 and the application process went on until February 28th, 2019. The exam is conducted for admissions to MCA courses offered by colleges and institutions in the state of Maharashtra.