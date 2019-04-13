Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment of Drug Inspector posts in TN medical services and filling Junior Analyst vacancies at TN medical subordinate services. There are total 49 vacancies overall which include 40 Drug Inspector vacancies along with 9 positions for Junior Analysts. Interested and eligible individuals can start applying online at TNPSC website - tnspsc.gov.in.

As mentioned earlier, the online application process began from April 12th and the last date to apply for both posts is May 12th, 2019 for direct recruitment. It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through one - time online registration system on payment of Rs. 150 towards registration fee and then they should apply online for this recruitment. Please note that One Time Registration will not be considered as an application for any post.

The category wise breakup details, in respect of the vacancies for the posts of Drugs Inspector and Junior Analyst have been mentioned in the official notification and candidates are advised to go through it thoroughly before applying. The examination for both the vacancies is scheduled on June 23rd and it will be held in two sessions. The morning session from 10 am to 1 pm will be for Paper – I (Subject papers) and the second one for Paper – II (General studies). Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e. Written Examination and Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

How to apply online for TNPSC recruitment 2019