SC refuses to stay anonymous use of funding instrument for now
The Supreme Court asked political parties to provide the Election Commission (EC) with full details on donors using electoral bonds to provide funding in a sealed cover by May 30 but didn’t stay the instrument.
This information will remain with the EC and be subject to any eventual court order, the three-judge bench led by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled on Friday.
18 Killed, 48 Injured In Pakistan Market Suicide Bombing
A suicide bomb ripped through an outdoor Pakistani market on Friday, killing at least 18 people, half of them ethnic Hazaras, officials said, in an attack apparently aimed at minority Shi’ite Muslims.
As many as 48 people were wounded in the blast in the southwestern city of Quetta, capital of resource-rich Baluchistan province, officials said.
US has 2 months to finalise extradition case against Julian Assange
U.S. prosecutors have just under two months to present British authorities with a final and detailed criminal case to justify the possible extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a U.S. government official said.
The official, who asked for anonymity when discussing the case, said U.S. authorities had already sent Britain a provisional arrest warrant regarding Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States.
Trump weighs sending “unlimited supply” of immigrants to sanctuary cities
President Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering sending illegal immigrants in the country to so-called sanctuary cities, prompting U.S. mayors to accept such an offer as the battle over border security raged.
Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, “Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.”
World economic growth to revive later this year, say G-20 chiefs
Global finance leaders gathered from the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank agree that the global economy has lost momentum this year.
But they expect growth to pick up in the second half of 2019, as central bankers ease up on interest rates.
The G-20 on Friday said that world economic growth sputtered late last year and early this year because of heightened trade tensions, turbulent financial markets and rising interest rates.
India’s IIP growth stagnates in February
India’s industrial output stagnated in the month of February, adding to a host of indicators now pointing to weakening economic momentum.
The Index of Industrial Production rose a mere 0.1 percent in February 2019, compared with growth of 1.7 percent in January 2019 and 6.9 percent in the same month a year ago, according to government data released on Friday.