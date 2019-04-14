National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main April 2019 examination answer keys today, April 14th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main examination held in the month of April can check the answer keys at jeemain.nic.in. The candidates can also download their question paper and response sheet from the website.

NTA also released a notification stating that the candidates can submit objections against the answers on the answer key. The link to submit objection will be available after logging in and each objection will attract a fees of Rs. 1000/- which will be reimbursed if the objection is found to be legitimate. The last day to submit the objection is April 16th, 2019.

How to check JEE Main April 2019 answer keys:

Visit the JEE Main official website. Click on the link on the home page to check question paper and response sheet. Choose the relevant option and enter the log-in details and submit. The answer keys, questions paper, and response sheet will be available which can be downloaded and printed out for reference.

NTA had conducted JEE Main exam April 2019 examination from April 7th to April 12th in multiple sessions. The Paper II for admissions to B.Arch was conducted on April 7th and Paper I for admissions to BE and B.Tech courses was conducted from April 8th to April 12th, 2019. More than 9.5 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main April exam.

JEE Main examination is conducted for admissions to all the IIT, NIT, and CFTI institutions. The candidates who clear the Main exam and are interested in taking admissions at IITs need to appear for the JEE Advanced entrance exam.