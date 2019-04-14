Industrial Development Bank of India or IDBI had earlier invited applications from eligible candidates for Assistant Manager, Executive and Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies on its website - idbi.com. The last date for the previously advertised 920 vacancies is April 15th which is tomorrow, so candidates are advised to submit their application and make the online fee payment before the last minute rush.

This recruitment drive includes 500 Assistant Manager vacancies and 300 Executive on Contract vacancies. Educational qualification for both the posts is same that is a Graduate degree from a recognized university. On the other hand, there are 120 Specialist Officer vacancies under Grade B, C, D and E. Notably there is varying post-wise eligibility criteria and educational requirement. It must be noted here that the online application link was activated in early April for all the posts except Specialist Cadre Officer. So it is likely that IDBI would reschedule the application process for Specialist Officer vacancies.

Recruitment for the other two vacancies - Assistant Manager and Executive posts is expected to continue as per the schedule. The online test has been tentatively scheduled for May 16th and 17th for Executive and Assistant Manager posts respectively. The detailed syllabus for both the exams can be accessed at the official notification from the recruitment page.

How to apply online for IDBI recruitment 2019