Industrial Development Bank of India or IDBI has activated the links to apply for 2019 recruitment for Assistant Manager and Executive on contract vacancies on April 4th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for the positions at the official website, idbi.com. The application links for Specialist Cadre Officer for 120 vacancies will be activated soon.

There are a total of 500 vacancies for Assistant Managers and 300 for Executives for which the recruitment is being conducted. The role of Assistant Manager requires the candidate to be between the ages of 21 and 28 years with 60% marks in graduation, whereas the role of Executive requires the age to be between 20 and 25 and 50% marks in graduation. The candidates from the reserved categories can avail relaxation in the upper age limit and minimum marks according to the norms.

The last day to apply to participate in the recruitment process is April 15th, 2019. The online preliminary exam test for the role of Assistant Manager is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 17th and for Executive it is May 16th. The detailed syllabus for both the exams can be accessed at the official notification.

How to apply for 2019 IDBI Recruitment:

Visit the IDBI Recruitment Page. Click on online application link for relevant advertisement. Alternatively click on the direct link to apply for Assistant Manager or Executive. Click on the orange button at the top for new registration. Go through the registration process and then the application process with the log-in ID and submit the application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to get acquainted with the application process and to understand the eligibility criteria and exam pattern/syllabus. The notification is available at the IDBI recruitment page or candidates can click on the direct link to access the notification for Assistant Manager or Executive.