Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had earlier invited applications for TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2019 from eligible candidates on its website - tsche.ac.in. Notably, today April 15th is the last day to submit online application for the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at institutes across the state. Candidates must also note here that this is the last day for submission without the late fee and interested applicants have to option of applying all the way till May 16th with maximum penalty of Rs. 4000.

As mentioned before the online application for both common entrance tests, LAWCET and PGLCET will be available till late May but with incremental rise in penalty for late submissions after today, April 15th. Candidates can get the penalty fee details from the TS CET page here. The entrance exams are for candidates who wish to seek admission in Law courses offered by State Universities in Telangana and the CETs this year in 2019 are being conducted under the supervision of Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Further candidates will first have to initiate the exam fee payment in advance in order to start the online application process. Both TS LAWCET and PGLCET will be conducted on May 20th, 2019 from 11 am to 12.30 pm across 16 regional exam centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The online correction window for rectifying application data already submitted by the candidate is scheduled from May 12th to 16th and candidates must ensure to correct errors, if any, between these dates.

How to apply for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2019

Visit the TSCHE official website - tsche.ac.in On the left hand corner of the home page is the list of CETs for 2019, click on LAWCET 2019 and your will be directed to a new page. Alternatively here is the direct link for LAWCET, PGLCET application page Under the application section, choose the fee payment option and start with the application process Submit the required details and print your application form for future reference

While the examinations are scheduled on May 20th, the admit card for the same will be made available on TSCHE website latest by May 17th onwards and candidates are to keep tab on the official during this time. Moreover soon after the exam, the conducting authority is expected to released the provisional answer keys tentatively on May 23rd and provide candidates an opportunity to raise any objections on the preliminary key.