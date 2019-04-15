Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 admit card today, April 15, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the UPSEE 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, upsee.nic.in. The exam is set to be conducted on April 21st, 2019.

UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated).

There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Admit cards have been released for all the above-mentioned entrance exams.

How to download UPSEE 2019 admit card:

Visit the UPSEE 2019 official website, Click on the link to download the admit card for the relevant exam on the home page. Enter the necessary log-in details and submit. The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The application process for the UPSEE 2019 examination was conducted in the months of February and March and now the admit card has been released. AKTU is expected to declare the UPSEE 2019 examination result in the last week of May after which the counselling process will begin.