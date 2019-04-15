Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for the screening test for the recruitment of Panchayat Secretary today, April 15th, 2019. The Commission had released a notification on April 12th that the hall ticket will be available today and it is now ready for download at psc.ap.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the screening test for the Panchayat Secretary recruitment on April 21st, 2019. Around 4.95 lakh candidates have applied to participate in the screening test.

The notification for the exam was released on December 21st, 2018 and the application process was conducted from December 27th, 2018 to January 7th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1051 vacancies.

How to download APPSC Panchayat Secretary hall ticket:

Visit the APPSC official website. Click on the link to download the hall ticket on the home page. Enter the User ID and Mobiel Number and click on ‘Go’. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The candidates are advised to carefully read the details and rules at the exam centre. It is compulsory for candidates to carry the hall ticket to the exam centre to be eligible to participate in the exam.