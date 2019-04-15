Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has finally announced that it is going to be declaring the 1st and 2nd year intermediate result on April 18th, 2019, reports Times of India. The results, once announced, will be available at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The results were first rumoured to be announced on April 8th but were postponed to be announced after the Lok Sabha election in the state. Then, various outlets had speculated that the results will be coming out on Saturday.

Officials had to intervene on Saturday with a notice stating that the results will be coming out this week and the press will be notified about the exact date at least a day before the result.

This year, around 4.36 lakh candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams and around the same number of students of Inter second year. TSBIE had conducted the Intermediate examination from February 27th to March 18th, 2019, for Inter first year and from February 28th to March 18th for Inter 2nd year exam.

How to check TSBIE 2019 Intermedaite result: