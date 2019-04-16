Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released the admit card for the KEAM 2019 a while ago today, April 16th, 2019. The admit card was expected to be released on April 15th but was delayed and now it has been released.

The CEE Kerala will conduct the KEAM 2019 examination on May 2nd and May 3rd. Candidates are advised to not the exact venue and time mentioned on the admit card and other rules that they need to follow at the exam centre. It is important for candidates to take a print out of the admit card from the website and bring it at the exam venue.

Here is the direct link to download the KEAM 2019 admit card.

How to download KEAM 2019 admit card:

Visit the KEAM 2019 Candidate portal. Click on the link updated on 16/04/2019. A new page will open where candidates need to enter Application Number, Password, and the Access Code. The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

KEAM 2019 examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala. The notification for the KEAM 2019 was released in February 2019.