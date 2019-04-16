Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has made available the hall tickets for Common Entrance Test 2019 on its official website - gseb.org. The hall ticket can also be directly downloaded from - gsebht.in. Candidates who have applied for this years CET are advised to visit the GSEB website and download their respective admit cards for the GCET 2019.

The GCET or GUJCET 2019 is scheduled to be held on April 26th now, the exam date was recently revised in light of clash with Lok Sabha election dates. Initially, the state board had announced that GUJCET would be conducted on March 30. However, now the the entrance exam will be conducted 10 days from now that is on April 26th.

How to download Gujarat CET 2019 hall ticket

Visit the official website of GSEB - gseb.org On the home page click on the GUJCET - Hall ticket tab available on the left hand side You will be directed to a new page, alternatively here is the direct link to download the admit card Enter relevant information such as DOB, registered mobile number, email ID or application number Submit and your hall ticket will appear. Download and take a print of the same for future.

GUJCET is conducted every year for admission to state-level engineering colleges. It is a three-hour exam conducted offline. GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state.