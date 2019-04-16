Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has finally announced the results for Class 8th examination on its website - jac.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results online. Also candidates can check their final results direct from - jacresultonline.com. Over 5.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam according to a report by Indian Express.

Previously the council had declared the results for class 9th examination on April 11th but delayed the result announcement for Class 8th. As per our earlier report no exact date for Class 8th result declaration was given by the council. However, the results have been declared today and can be accessed by candidates from - jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How to check JAC Class 8th results 2019

Visit the official JAC website - jac.nic.in Then click on the link for Class 8th results 2019 Alternatively here is the direct link for results Enter relevant details and submit to check your scores Download the final result for future reference

Candidates must note that due to excessive traffic on the JAC website some of them may not respond immediately. However candidates are advised to be patient and keep checking the website in regular intervals. On the other hand, the JAC is likely to declare the 10th and 12th class results in the third week of May.