Students who have given the JAC 8th class examination have to wait a bit more for their result. There were multiple reports yesterday that the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the result on April 11th, 2019. However, the JAC informed Hindustan Times that the result will not be releasing on Thursday.

Instead, JAC released the 9th class result on April 11th. All the students can access the JAC 2019 9th class result in this link. Students can enter the Roll Code and Roll Number and submit it to access the result.

JAC 8th results, once released, can be accessed at the official websites, jac.nic.in and jac,jharkhand.gov.in. Students can enter the necessary details at the result link and access the result.

More than 5 lakh students have participated in the 8th class exam from the state this year. The JAC is likely to declare the 10th and 12th class results in the third week of May, according to Indian Express.