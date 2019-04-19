JSSC CGTTCE 2016 final result declared for six districts; check at jssc.nic.in
The CGTTCE 2016 final result was declared for Ranchi, Koderma, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Chatra, and Giridih districts.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has declared the final result for six districts for CGTTCE 2016 on April 18th, 2019. The district for which the results were declared include Ranchi, Koderma, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Chatra, and Giridih. Candidates who had appeared for the exam from these districts can check the result at jssc.nic.in
The JSSC had already declared the result of few districts before including Khunti and Simdegan and now the results of few more districts have been declared at the official website. The CGTTCE recruitment is being conducted for recruiting Combined Graduate Trained Teachers Competitive Examination.
How to check the JSSC CGTTCE 2016 final result:
- Visit the JSSC website.
- Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the result link of the relevant district.
- A new PDF will open which will contain the roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.
- Here are direct links to check the final result for Ranchi, Koderma, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Chatra, and Giridh.