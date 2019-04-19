Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has declared the final result for six districts for CGTTCE 2016 on April 18th, 2019. The district for which the results were declared include Ranchi, Koderma, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Chatra, and Giridih. Candidates who had appeared for the exam from these districts can check the result at jssc.nic.in

The JSSC had already declared the result of few districts before including Khunti and Simdegan and now the results of few more districts have been declared at the official website. The CGTTCE recruitment is being conducted for recruiting Combined Graduate Trained Teachers Competitive Examination.

How to check the JSSC CGTTCE 2016 final result: