Current affairs wrap of the day: April 19th, 2019
Second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polling concludes
- The estimated turnout for the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election until 10.00 pm was 67.55%.
- Voting was held in 95 constituencies in 11 states which included all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
- Apart from TN, the election was held at Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Puducherry.
- There were a few reports of violence in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Jet Airways shares fall 31% as airline announces suspension of services
- The bankrupt airline had announced suspension of both domestic and international services on April 17th.
- Rival airline, SpiceJet announced addition of 27 planes over the next 2 weeks to minimise inconvenience to the passengers.
- The lenders of the airline said that the bidding process will hopefully determine the fair value of the company.
Priyanka Chaturvedi resigns from INC
- Indian National Congress spokesperson cited misbehaviour by party members and said that her services were not valued as her reason to resign.
- She is reportedly joining the rival party Shiv Sena.
- Earlier in the week she had criticised the Congress party for inducting eight leaders who had allegedly harassed her in Mathura.
Indo-Pak trade across LOC suspended
- Indian central government suspended trade across the Line of Control citing misuse of route by elements based in Pakistan.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs claimed that the irregularities were happening at a scale large enough to warrant this drastic measure.
- Various parties including National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party criticised the centre’s move saying that this would worsen the relationships with Pakistan.