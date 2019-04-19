Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (SCHE) has released the ICET 2019 hall ticket a while ago today, April 19th, 2019. The hall ticket was initially scheduled to be released on April 15th but was postponed to be released today. The candidates who have registered to participate in the ICET 2019 exam can download the hall ticket from sche.ap.gov.in/icet/ICET

AP SCHE will conduct the ICET 2019 examination on April 26th in two sessions, 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. AP ICET is held for admission into 1st year MBA/MCA courses and 2nd year lateral entry into MCA course for the year 2019-20. This year Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will be conducting the proceedings of the exam on behalf of APSCHE.

How to download AP ICET 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the AP ICET 2019 official website. Click on the link (Direct Link) ‘Download Hall Ticket’ on the page. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’. The hall ticket can then be downloaded and printed out.

As per the tentative dates for the AP ICET 2019 released by the conducting authority, the preliminary answer for the exam is expected to be released on the same day as examination which is April 26th. The final results are expected to be announced by June 6th and candidates are advised to keep tab of APSCHE website immediately after the examination for answer keys and final results.