Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today released a warning notice about the admit card for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 on its ICET 2019 portal - sche.ap.gov.in. The admit card will now be available to the candidates from April 19th onwards. The online application process for this years entrance examination for those seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses across the institutes in the state, began from February 27th and continued to March 27th.

The education council was expected to released the admit card on April 15th i.e. yesterday as per the exam schedule. However, the APSCHE has postponed citing no particular reason for the delay. AP ICET is held for admission into 1st year MBA/MCA courses and 2nd year lateral entry into MCA course for the year 2019-20. Moreover the entrance is being conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE. The examination is scheduled to be held in two sessions on April 26th from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

As per the tentative dates for the AP ICET 2019 released by the conducting authority, the preliminary answer for the exam is expected to be released on the same day as examination which is April 26th. Meaning we can expect answer keys to be available on APSCHE website by late evening hours on April 26th. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, over the answer keys until April 29th.

Upon consideration of the objections, final results are expected to be announced by June 6th and candidates are advised to keep tab of APSCHE website immediately after the examination for answer keys and final results.