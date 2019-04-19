Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the 2018 Police Constable recruitment final written exam details today, April 19th. The board will conduct the PC 2018 FWE exam on April 28th, 2019 for both General Studies and Technical Paper for SCT PC IT&C.

The notification for the PC Final Written Exam can be accessed at the official website, tslprb.in

The General Studies exam for the recruitment of SCT PC (Civil) and/or equivalent will be conducted on April 28th at 10 old District Headquarters.

The Technical Paper for the recruitment of the Post of SCT PC IT&C will also be conducted on the same date; however, the exam centres will be scattered in and around Hyderabad.

TSLPRB will release hall tickets for both the examination on April 22nd 2019 and candidates are advised to download the hall tickets on or before April 25th, 2019 by clicking on the Admit Card button on the home page and enter the requested details and submitting them.

The details around the examination and hall tickets can be accessed in this notification published today on the official website.

The TSLPRB had released the notification for 16,925 vacancies for Stipend Cadet Trainee (SCT) PC Civil and/or equivalent positions on May 31st this year.

The vacancies are distributed in 10 districts of Telangana, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification.