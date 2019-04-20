Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HP BOSE) is likely to declare the results for Class 12th examination today. The results have been expected since yesterday i.e April 19th however as per reports by several media outlets and result website, HP Board results will be announced today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam in 2018-2019 session can check their results on board website - hpbose.org.

Alternatively, results will also be available on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Candidates will be able to check the results using their respective hall ticket number. Once the results are announced, candidates are advised to visit the official websites only to confirm their Class 12th scores.

For the record, the HP Board 12th Results for 2018 were declared on April 24. A total of 68,469 students passed the Board Examination with 86 per cent overall pass percentage. In 2018, 98,281 students appeared for HP Class 12 examination, Network 18 reported.

The Himachal secondary examination board, HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala currently. HPBOSE conducts the HP BoSE examinations and currently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the HP Board.