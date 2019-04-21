Chhattishgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) will close the application process for the entrance exam for admissions to BSc in Agriculture/Horticulture and Diploma in Animal Husbandry today, April 21st, 2019. The notification and application process for the CG 2019 PAT/PVPV started on March 29th, 2019.

Interested applicants who have not yet applied to participate in these entrance exams can do so now at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The CGPEB will conduct the entrance exam for admissions to above-mentioned courses on May 30th, 2019 from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm. The last day to apply for the exam is April 21st, 2019. The admit card for the exam is tentatively scheduled to be released on May 24th, 2019.

The examination will be conducted at 27 cities throughout the state of Chhattisgarh. The details of all the centres is available in the notification. The application process for CG PET and PPT is also going through simultaneously and candidates can find relevant links for those at the official website.

How to apply for CGPEB 2019 PAT/PVPT entrance exam: