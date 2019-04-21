State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application window for 2019 Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment tomorrow, April 22nd, 2019. The release of notification and initiation of the application process for 2,000 PO vacancies happened on April 2nd. Candidates who have not yet applied to participate in the SBI 2019 PO application process can do so at the official website, sbi.co.in/careers

The recruitment process will involve three stages; Preliminary exam, Main exam, and an Interview round. The preliminary examination will be conducted on June 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th and the call letter for the same will be released in the third week of May 2019. Here is the detailed timeline for the SBI 2019 PO recruitment:

SBI 2019 PO Recruitment Important Dates Activity Date Online Registration Process April 2nd to April 22nd, 2019 Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 2nd week of May Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination 3rd week of May 2019 onwards Online Preliminary Examination June 8th, June 9th, June 15th, June 16th, 2019 Result of Online Preliminary Examination 1st week of July 2019 Conduct of Online Main Examination July 20th, 2019 Declaration of Result of Main Examination 3rd week of August 2019 Download of Call Letter for Group Exercises & Interview 4th week of August 2019 Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview September 2019 Declaration of Final Result 2nd week of October 2019

Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 30 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories according to the norms. The candidates must have also completed their graduation degree from a recognised university. Those in the final year can also apply if they expect to pass the final year before the interview round.

How to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2019:

Visit the official SBI website - sbi.co.in or bank.sbi/careers From the careers page of SBI, click on PO recruitment from the latest announcement section. You will be directed to a new page wherein new applicants will have to register first in order to apply. Login with your credentials and fill the application form. Make the exam fee payment and download the submitted application for future reference.

All interested candidates can access the official notification at the Career page of the bank’s website or one can click on the direct link to access the notification. The notification has more details regarding the eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, vacancy details, recruitment phase, exam pattern and syllabus, exam centres among others.