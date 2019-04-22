Answer keys for the UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 have been released online at UPSEE website - upsee.nic.in. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) which conducted the entrance test this year has released the answer keys immediately a day after the exam was held on April 21st, yesterday. The answer keys are available for all the candidates who appeared for the exam and there is also a provision to raise objections over the answers.

Candidates are hereby advised to go through the answer keys thoroughly and raise objections, if any, with the exam conducting authority, AKTU, on or before May 3rd, 2019. In case of any grievance, it must be reported at upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in along with Students Roll No, Paper Code, Question Booklet Code, Question No. and suggested answer with supporting documents on or before 03rd May 2019, the official notification states.

Objections must be raised at the above given email ID only and in the prescribed format. Incorrect objections, objections sent via any other mode will not be considered by AKTU. Below are the direct links to answer keys provided by UPSEE on their site.

Answer key Paper 1

Answer key Paper 2

As mentioned before, UPSEE was held on April 21st, Sunday and the admit card for the same was released earlier on April 15th. UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated).

Additionally, there is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. AKTU is expected to declare the UPSEE 2019 examination result in the last week of May after which the counselling process will begin.